Details on Why Bam Bam Bigelow’s Hall of Fame Induction Was Delayed

– Bam Bam Bigelow’s WWE Hall of Fame induction was delayed from this year, and now we know why. Bigelow was expected to be announced for the Hall of Fame this year, but according to Bodyslam.net that will not be the case. Bigelow was originally on the final list of inductees that circulated in December.

According to the site, sources in the company are suggesting that Bigelow may be inducted next year instead as part of the class of 2019 at WrestleMania 35. That event will take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey which is Bigelow’s home state.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Goldberg, The Dudley Boys, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Mark Henry and Kid Rock. Jarrius “JJ” Robertson will be presented with the 2018 Warrior Award at the ceremony as well.