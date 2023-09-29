Details On How Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita Match Came Together For DDT Pro

As previously reported, a match between Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita is set for DDT Pro’s Ultimate Party 2023 on November 12. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on how the match came together and how it led to current AEW storylines.

The report notes that DDT wanted to have a match between Jericho and Takeshita back in July and contacted Jericho about it. However, the timing wasn’t right and Jericho suggested November instead. After that, he began to work on an angle in AEW to help the match make more sense.

It was speculated that DDT is hoping Jericho will grow business for Wrestle Universe similar to how his feud with Kenny Omega helped New Japan World.