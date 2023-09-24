Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita Set For DDT Ultimate Party 2023

Chris Jericho will battle Konosuke Takeshita at DDT Pro’s Ultimate Party 2023. DDT Pro-Wrestling posted a video to their Twitter account of Jericho appearing on screen from DDT Who’s Gonna TOP? 2023 after Takeshita picked up a win. Jericho tore a picture of Takeshita and talked about how he was going to give Takeshita the chance to face him and prove how good he is.

You can see the video below. DDT Ultimate Party 23 takes place on November 12th.