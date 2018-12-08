Details On The Contracts Of Several WWE Superstars Including Kevin Owens

Fightful and Ringside News have details on several WWE superstars who signed new deals this year and how long those deals last. There has been questions about which wrestlers could jump to All Elite Wrestling if that promotion takes off. It was rumored last month that WWE was extending deals and signing free agents to keep them away from the possible new competition. Here are details on several deals that were recently made:

Kevin Owens: Owens is out after having two knee surgeries, but signed a new five-year deal this year. He will remain with WWE through April 2023.

Mojo Rawley: Dave Meltzer previously said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rawley was frustrated with his position in the company, as he didn’t come from the NFL to be in the midcard. Rawley’s current deal has him locked in until 2020.

Big Show: The Big Show recently had a storyline on Smackdown in which he teamed up with The Bar, but he was then quickly written out. He still works as a WWE ambassador and his current deal is up in spring 2021.

The Miz: The Miz has been working against Daniel Bryan in dark matches in a babyface role, leading to rumors that he will become a face on WWE TV. He recently signed a new contract that keeps him in the company until 2022.

Mandy Rose: Her current deal runs through late 2020.