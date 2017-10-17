Details on How Many WWE Stars Have a Therapeutic Use Exemption Under Wellness Policy

– According to a new report, just over a dozen WWE stars have therapeutic exemptions under the WWE Wellness Policy. As reported yesterday, WWE issued a statement that “approximately 7% of our contracted talent” have therapeutic exemptions under the Wellness Policy after nutritionist Dave Palumbo told the Matt Riviera Show that talent are allowed to take hormone replacement for hGH, hCG and the like.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, “fourteen to fifteen people” have TUEs, but noted that they aren’t necessarily for testosterone.