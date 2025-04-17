Details On Mindset Behind WWE’s Expanded WrestleMania Week Schedule

WWE has their talent all over WrestleMania week beyond just the show themselves, and a new report has details on the strategy. This year’s WrestleMania is incorporating events like the WWE After Parties, the Roast of WrestleMania, WWE ID talent appearing in tournament matches for GCW and FSW, WWE talent on Bloodsport and more. Fightful Select reports that the company was looking to capitalize more this year off of the whole week of schedules by participating in proven concepts.

The site notes that there’s no word on whether this will be the regular strategy going forward or not, but that the success of Bloodsport, WaleMania and the like led to more and more ideas being pitched. This week is said to be instrumental in seeing what events they keep doing in future years according to one source.