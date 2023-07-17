Details On Pitches For Wyatt Stable, Eric Young’s Planned Involvement

There were plans earlier for a new version of a Wyatt Family stable according to a new report, with Eric Young planned for the group. Fightful Select reports that plans were set in January for a new version of the group that would have incorporated Wyatt and Bo Dallas, the latter of whom has played Uncle Howdy since Wyatt’s return to the company. Young was set to be involved with the group, with plans to kick off the group following WrestleMania.

The plans never came to fruition due to Wyatt’s being put on the shelf with a previously-reported undisclosed illness. In addition, Young had asked for his release before the angle would have started, due to his having creative and moral reasons for not wanting to work with the returning Vince McMahon. Young’s spot in the stable are said to have likely put him in a significant position in the company. Alexa Bliss was pitched to be part of the group at one point before her maternity leave, though those plans were scrapped when it became clear that she wouldn’t be around for the year.

The report also notes that prior to their 2020 releases, Young and Mike Bennett were both pitched to be involved with Bray Wyatt although the pitch only made it to Bennett and not Young. The pitch was made more than once, including an idea at one point for Bennett to portray Sister Abigail. The pitch did not get far enough to have any set plans in place.

Young quietly exited WWE in the spring and, with his no-compete clause completed, made his Impact Wrestling return at Slammiversary.