Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was reported back in April that Eric Young had been signed to a WWE contract since November of last year, even though he had not appeared on TV. Fightful Select reports that Young actually left the company a few months after he signed after asking for his release.

He was recruited back to WWE after Triple H took over creative, who wanted Young back in an in-ring capacity. He left Impact in October and then signed with WWE a month after. As it turns out, he asked for his release in April, around the time of the reports about his status. He was granted the release and finished his 90-day non-compete clause last week.

According to sources, Young made his request to leave WWE after the announcement of Endeavor’s deal with WWE. The reason is because Young did not want to work with Vince McMahon, who was back in charge officially. Young reportedly had ‘moral, creative and personal’ reasons why he didn’t want to work with McMahon. WWE had creative plans for him after Wrestlemania, but it’s unknown what.

It should be noted that he is in town for tonight’s Impact Slammiversary PPV and is rumored for the show.