More Details on the WWE & EVOLVE Relationship

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new WWE relationship with EVOLVE that started last weekend is designed to get NXT talent more ring time against non-NXT talent and working a different style than WWE favors. The feeling within WWE is that Fabian Aichner and the Street Profits are really talented, but they just don’t get the time on TV they deserve due to their being so much talent. WWE hopes that the talent working EVOLVE will gain them some “street cred” with fans for them in title matches and that working with good people than working prelims on the Florida loop will help them improve faster. WWE is paying the expenses of its talent to work these shows. The hope is that the NXT talent will get experience working with different people and in front of a different type of crowd to help their growth. They also hope that they will help build gates for EVOLVE, which will also have events promoted on the WWE web site.