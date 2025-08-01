Details On WWE’s Plans For AAA, Alberto El Patron’s Future

A new report has some details on WWE’s plans for AAA now that the deal to acquire the company has reportedly closed. It was previously reported by Superluchas that the official sale of AAA to WWE would close on August 1st. The WON has some details on what the plan is with the company, noting that the current idea is to align AAA closer to the WWE style and, as has been suggested previously, use AAA as a feeder system in Mexico similar to NXT.

According to the WON, coaches from Mexico will be brought to the WWE Performance Center to learn WWE’s methodology before they start teaching talent. Jeremy Borash is the point man for WWE on AAA and Pete Dunne has been working as a producer for AAA. The Performance Center in Mexico will hire trainers from the country and bring in US trainers, teaching younger talent to do both American-style ans Lucha Libre wrestling. People in AAA are expecting better TV production with everything going digital, with the plan to have the Performance Center opened in mid-to-late 2026.

The plan is to keep the referees currently with AAA but have them do more of the WWE style. WWE have been very pleased with Jose Manuel Guillen and Roberto Figueroa, who will will remain the Spanish announce team. More WWE wrestlers will appear on AAA shows and there is not currently a plan to go after CMLL’s talent.

The report goes on to note that WWE plans to cut back on the veterans from AAA’s past and avoid bringing back past stables and stars, seeking younger talent who can work a style that is more Americanized but still distinctly different from the main roster and NXT. AAA still has existing contracts with Space and HBO Max in Mexico and will remain on those.

As to Alberto El Patron, there are no plans to use him in the US currently. There are those who believe he will return to AAA soon. Some in WWE reportedly want him on the main roster, though others want to write him off and never have him return following his loss that exiled him from AAA. The site points out that if bringing him back was not the plan in AAA he would talk to the press to get something started, and that hasn’t happened yet.