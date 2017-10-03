Details on WWE’s Plan For Sister Abigail At TLC

– WWE reportedly has plans for Sister Abigail to appear at WWE TLC, and they’re…something. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, WWE’s current plan is to have Bray Wyatt compete at TLC under the name Sister Abigail, treating it like a separate persona similar to how Finn Balor “becomes” the Demon.

The site notes that WWE is not planning on introducing a female character with the same name, and that Wyatt will wear a different outfit when he competes as SIster Abigail. There’s no word in whether there will be an additional gimmick attached to the match.