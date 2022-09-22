Diamante Bringing Rapper Trina To AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Diamante is bringing some backup with her to the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage in rapper Trina. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Diamante addressed her AEW TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill on Friday’s show and said she isn’t coming alone, announcing that the rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star will be coming to the ring with her.

The announcement drew a reaction from Cardi B, which led to Jade Cargill sending out an open invitation to Cardi:

This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Grand Slam, TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill defends the title against @DiamanteLAX! But

who is the OG Baddie Diamante promises to bring? @TRINArockstarr! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/jIeQ3GoL4e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022