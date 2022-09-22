wrestling / News
Diamante Bringing Rapper Trina To AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Diamante is bringing some backup with her to the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage in rapper Trina. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Diamante addressed her AEW TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill on Friday’s show and said she isn’t coming alone, announcing that the rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star will be coming to the ring with her.
The announcement drew a reaction from Cardi B, which led to Jade Cargill sending out an open invitation to Cardi:
This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Grand Slam, TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill defends the title against @DiamanteLAX! But
who is the OG Baddie Diamante promises to bring? @TRINArockstarr!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/jIeQ3GoL4e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Run it up! Let me know when you want to come through 💅🏾 @iamcardib https://t.co/SwjK1cX7l4
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week