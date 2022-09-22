wrestling / News

Diamante Bringing Rapper Trina To AEW Rampage Grand Slam

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Trina Diamante Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

Diamante is bringing some backup with her to the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage in rapper Trina. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Diamante addressed her AEW TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill on Friday’s show and said she isn’t coming alone, announcing that the rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star will be coming to the ring with her.

The announcement drew a reaction from Cardi B, which led to Jade Cargill sending out an open invitation to Cardi:

