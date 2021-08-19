wrestling / News
Diamante Set To Compete At NWA EmPowerrr
August 19, 2021
Diamante is headed to St. Louis for NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA announced that the AEW roster member will compete at their all-women’s PPV, as you can see below.
The announcement did not list an opponent for Diamante, who last competed on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.
The show takes place on August 28th in St. Louis and will air live on PPV.
We know #Empowerrr is stacked, but @MickieJames felt like it wasn't enough.⚡️
Let's open that door that everybody keeps looking at!🚪
We're happy to announce @DiamanteLAX will be in action repping @AEW!🔥
Who's she fighting ⁉️
We know some ladies.. and there's that door.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RZEMUrTzA0
— NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2021
