Diamante Set To Compete At NWA EmPowerrr

Diamante is headed to St. Louis for NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA announced that the AEW roster member will compete at their all-women’s PPV, as you can see below.

The announcement did not list an opponent for Diamante, who last competed on this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

The show takes place on August 28th in St. Louis and will air live on PPV.