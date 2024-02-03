wrestling / News
Diamond Dallas Page Sets Up GoFundMe For Family Of Ice Train
Diamond Dallas Page has set up a GoFundMe for the family of late WCW alumnus Ice Train. As reported, Harold Hogue passed away on January 23rd. Hogue performed as Ice Train in WCW and Page has announced that a fundraising campaign has set up to help Hogue’s family.
You can donate to the fundraier here. Page wrote:
Harold Hogue aka “Ice Train” aka “Smooth” (to me he was always “H”) was a warrior and one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. Our 30 year relationship was filled with laughter & brotherhood. We were always there for each other.
Our families are one family.
Harold was born with a congenital heart disease and passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2024. Because of his condition, he was unable to get life insurance, leaving his wife Tiana and his 7 kids too soon…without their rock, and their primary provider.
Please consider donating in honor of Harold, to help support his family after losing such a great husband, father, and friend. I love you H – DDP.
