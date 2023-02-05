wrestling / News
Dijak Suffers Injury at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pic)
WWE NXT Vengeance Day opened with a North American title match between Wes Lee and Dijak, with the latter suffering an injury. Dijak suffered an injury to his hand, with what looks to be a dislocated or broken finger. You can see a picture of the injury below, but it’s not pretty.
FCKIN HELL!! Looks like Dijak broke his finger!!😖😖 #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/kX6NQ3QeOb
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 5, 2023