Dijak Suffers Injury at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pic)

February 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Wes Lee Dijak Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT Vengeance Day opened with a North American title match between Wes Lee and Dijak, with the latter suffering an injury. Dijak suffered an injury to his hand, with what looks to be a dislocated or broken finger. You can see a picture of the injury below, but it’s not pretty.

