Dominik Mysterio Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Attire So Far

– During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio discussed his favorite wrestling attire in his career so far. He cited the cow-print attire he wore for his match against Penta at WWE Backlash 2025. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dominik Mysterio on his favorite wrestling attire so far: “Oh, man. I really enjoy.. I want to say the cow print that I wore against Penta at Backlash. That was one of my favorite gears. Only because when my gear guy, like, the inspiration came from, I believe it was TripleMania 3, right? Where my deadbeat dad and my great uncle, Rey Mysterio senior came out and they had like this cow print suits with like, it just looks so cool. So I was like, ‘man, I want to do something like that’, and he made me two sets. It was one that was like all black with like bigger spots of white and then the one that I wore that I really liked, which was like more like cow print, but also like Dalmatian style.”

On his initial reaction to the attire: “Like when I first saw it and I was like, this is terrible. I was like, ‘This is not what I wanted.’ I was like, ‘Do you have anything more?’ I was like, this is not what I wanted, and he goes, ‘Well, I already made the outfit.’ He goes, ‘just try it on and see what you think.’ I was like, ‘All right, **** it. I was like, send it to me and we’ll see how it looks.’ Sure enough, when he sent it in person, I was like, this looks super dope in person, the material he used. It just looked really cool, and I was like, this is definitely one of my favorite ones.”