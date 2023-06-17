Dominik Mysterio On How He Developed His Heel Persona, Always Wanted To Play The Role

Dominik Mysterio has come into his own as a heel in WWE, and he recently talked about where his persona came from. The Judgment Day member spoke with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes and talked about how he always wanted to play heel despite everyone assuming he would be a babyface like his father Rey.

“I don’t know. I think it’s kind of just always secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kind of just this dick,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “Which, like with all things, it just came naturally to me, man. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was I guess when I was training with Lance and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time. So when I would do practice matches, I would want to be a heel. I wanted to be the bad guy. So I trained, most of the time, my practice matches, I was always the bad guy.”

He continued, “So it was always fun to kind of get into that character. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I’m not gonna blow it. RBIs is gonna be the one. I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy. Guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, guys like that I grew up watching, that’s how I wanted to do it.”

Dominik is set to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank.