Dominik Mysterio On His Evolution Since His Debut, Recalls Frog Splashing Brock Lesnar

Dominik Mysterio has had quite the ride in WWE since he frog splashed Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2019, and he recently talked about his evolution in the ring. The Judgment Day member spoke with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat and discussed his official debut for the company during the ThunderDome era, how he’s evolved in that time and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his first wrestling memory of his dad: “My first memory of him wrestling is getting hit in the head by Jeff Jarrett with the guitar, which is a great memory to have, you know. That’s my – believe it or not, this is this is complete 100% the truth. The first time I saw my dad on TV, he jumped off the ropes and he got hit in the head with the guitar by Jeff Jarrett… I think I was scared, because I didn’t know what was happening. And I instantly turned to my mom and I was just like, ‘What the hell? What’s what’s going on here?’ But looking back at it now, it was probably a good thing. You know, he probably deserved that. Looking back at it now, Double J was probably right.”

On officially debuting during the pandemic: “Yeah, it was honestly super, super surreal. Because I got to experience that crazy crowd from Survivor Series in 2019 with my dad against Brock. I hit Brock with the 619, the Frog Splash, and I can hear the crowd, you know? You can feel it. And then I disappear for a little while, and I come back and there’s no crowd. There’s screens and it’s like, you get this kind of virtual sound. And to me it felt almost — not like the same, but like I had forgotten what that first [time was like]. Because it was so brief, I had forgotten what that was like. So then, once I started doing all this stuff at the PC during the pandemic with no crowd, and kind of just like a voice reaction? It was — to me, I was pumped. I was excited to be there either way, you know? I was excited to finally be able to showcase what I can do, and kind of just start my wrestling journey.

“But then July 2021 comes around, and it’s like I’m debuting again with the crowd for the first time. And I’m alongside Edge and my dad against Roman and the Usos. I was like, ‘Dude!’ You can’t ask for a better — like, I’m so blessed and so fortunate to be able to be in the position that I’m in. Because that’s so crazy man. Like, I debuted in 2020 at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins. To later re-debut in front of a live crowd and tag along [with] Edge and Rey who are two of the best ever do it — not to knock them for what they’ve done to my Judgment Day fam. But against Roman and The Usos, who are the top or the creme de la creme right now… it’s so crazy to look back and see what I’ve done in these — not even three years of my career.”

On how green he was when he frog splashed Lesnar: “I’m still green, dude. I don’t like — I still don’t know what I’m doing half the time. I just gotta hope I’m doing it the right way, you know? But that frog Splash [on Lesnar] is the first time I’ve ever jumped off the top ropes. That was the first time I’ve ever tried a frog splash at any point in time. Because like all my training had just been very basic, stuff like that. So when they asked me if I could, I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I never said, ‘No, I couldn’t,’ or ‘No, I’ve never tried this.’ I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it,’ and then hopefully it worked out.

