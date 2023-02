– Dragon Gate presented its Rey de Parejas 2023 show yesterday in Tokyo, Japan at the Korakuen Hall. The event had an announced attendance of 1,198 people. Here some results from the show, per Dragon Gate’s Facebook account:

* Z-Brats (Diamante, KAI & Shun Skywalker) beat Eita, Shuji Kondo & Takashi Yoshida at 7:20.

* Jacky Funky Kamei beat Kaito Nagano at 6:14.

* Jason Lee defeated Yoshiki Kato at 8:13.

* Rey De Parejas 2023 B Block: M3K (Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) [2] beat Strong Machine F & Strong Machine J [0] at 11:07.

* Rey De Parejas 2023 A Block: M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki & Mochizuki Jr.) [2] defeated Z-Brats (H.Y.O & ISHIN) [0] at 11:40.

* GOLD CLASS (Ben-K & Minorita) & Ultimo Dragon were victorious over Genki Horiguchi, Ho Ho Lun & Kagetora at 8:40.

* Rey De Parejas 2023 B Block: Naruki Doi & YAMATO [2] beat Dragon Dia & Dragon Kid [0] at 12:00.

* Rey De Parejas 2023 A Block: D’courage (Madoka Kikuta & Yuki Yoshioka) [1] vs. GOLD CLASS (BxB Hulk & Kota Minoura) [1] ended in a time limit draw at 20 minutes.