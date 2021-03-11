Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams TV Title Match Set for ROH 19th Anniversary

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Dragon Lee will defend the ROH World TV title at the ROH 19th Anniversary event. You can view the full announcement below:

TRACY WILLIAMS CHALLENGES DRAGON LEE FOR ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE AT 19TH ANNIVERSARY

The Foundation’s Tracy Williams is coming to 19th Anniversary with laser focus and pure motives.

As part of The Foundation’s quest to “purify” every division in ROH, Williams will challenge for the ROH World Television Title held by La Faccion Ingobernable’s Dragon Lee at the pay-per-view on March 26.

Williams has been at the top of his game ever since ROH’s restart in the fall. He has won six of his seven singles matches during that span, including a victory over two-time former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in the Pure Title Tournament. Williams’ lone loss was to Gresham in the finals of the tournament.

Lee has been on a roll as well. The ROH World Television Champion has successfully defended the title three times since the restart, and he became a double champion when he and Kenny King defeated Lethal and Gresham for the ROH World Tag Team Title two weeks ago.

Unlike Williams, who believes in competing with honor and adhering to rules, Lee takes pride in being ungovernable and humiliating his opponents.

Will Williams make the ROH World Television Title Pure? Or will Lee continue to taint the title? Join us on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!