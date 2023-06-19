DREAMWAVE Nothin’ But A Good Time Results 6.17.23: El Hijo Vikingo In Action, More

DREAMWAVE Wrestling’s latest show Nothin’ But A Good Time took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the LaSalle, Illinois show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Cagematch.net:

* Colt Cabana & Hartenbower def. Four Star Heroes

* B3CCA def. Kaia McKenna

* Connor Hopkins def. Stephen Wolf

* Seduce And Destroy def. Axel Rico & Marco Cordova

* Bobby Orlando def. Victor Iniestra

* DREAMWAVE Tag Team Championship Match: Wasted Youth def. The Hype

* DREAMWAVE Alternative Title #1 Contenders Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Aramis, Arez and Laredo Kid

* Scotty 2 Hotty def. Florida Man

* DREAMWAVE World Championship Last Man Standing Match: Christian Rose (c) def. Vic Capri

