Dreamwave Wrestling Good As Gold Results 12.9.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo In Action, More

Dreamwave Wrestling held their Good As Gold show on Saturday night, and the results from the event are online. You can see the full results below for the IWTV-airing show, per PW Ponderings:

* J-Rod def. Hyan

* Dreamwave Tag Team Championship Match: Wasted Youth def. Zeke Zshe Enterprises LLC (Aaron Xavier & J Fowler)

* Miyu Yamashita & Emi Sakura def. Zayda Steel & Maggie Lee

* Dreamwave Alternative Championship Four Way Scramble Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo def. Stephen Wolf, Jack Cartwheel and Gringo Loco

* Dreamwave Woman’s Championship Match: Brittnie Brooks def. Zamaya

* Dreamwave World Championship No Disqualification Match: Christian Rose def. Hartenbower