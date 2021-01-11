wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19, Pulled From RAW
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result has been pulled from tonight’s episode of RAW. McIntyre had been advertised for a match with Randy Orton, and it was expected he would respond to Goldberg’s Royal Rumble challenge as well.
WWE said in a statement: “Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine.“
