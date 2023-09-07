wrestling / News
Duke Hudson Loves Being Part of Chase U, Looks Forward to Future
September 7, 2023 | Posted by
Duke Hudson has found a home in Chase U on WWE NXT, and he recently talked about his time with the stable. Hudson has been part of the group since late last year, and he told Mark Moses in a new interview that he’s having a lot of fun with them.
“Joining Chase University has been an absolute blast,” Hudson said (per Fightful). “I think it was a very rocky start, rightfully so they didn’t trust me, I have one of those faces. But, I chose to believe that over the last twelve months under Chase, that I’ve earned his respect and gained his trust. I look forward to the future being beside this man.”
Hudson is currently part of the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament, and is 1-1 in Group B so far.
