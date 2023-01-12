– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi

* Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson

* Duke Hudson (with Thea Hail and Andre Chase) vs. Damon Kemp

Hudson clashes with Kemp on NXT Level Up

An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Duke Hudson and Damon Kemp in a highly anticipated clash, Oba Femi colliding with Von Wagner, and Jakara Jackson battling Isla Dawn.

Though his professor Andre Chase still seems somewhat suspicious, Duke Hudson has nevertheless proven to be a positive addition to Chase University, as the school’s newest student has won his last two matches and is 6-1 on NXT Level Up.

In an intriguing matchup, Hudson will be opposed by Kemp, a dastardly Superstar who seemed to take a sick joy in attempting to dismantle Diamond Mine and is in need of a strong showing after falling to Odyssey Jones in his last appearance on WWE’s newest brand.

The cold, unfeeling Wagner has seen his already promising career elevate to new heights since aligning with Mr. Stone, and he’ll look to rack up another impressive victory against Femi.

Femi, a massive Superstar, has turned heads in the first two matches of his career but is still seeking his first win.

One of the most unsettling Superstars in WWE, Dawn recently came up short against Alba Fyre in an Extreme Resolution Match on NXT 2.0 and is looking to bounce back by taking down Jackson.

A promising newcomer, Jackson is hoping to secure her first win after recently teaming with Lash Legend on NXT Level Up in a losing effort against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

Don’t miss an awesome edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!