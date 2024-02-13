Dustin Rhodes Explains His Respect for Sting

– During a recent edition of Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes discussed his respect for fellow AEW wrestler Sting heading into the Icon’s retirement match scheduled for next month at AEW Revolution 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dustin Rhodes on Sting: “When you are introduced to Sting, the Surfer Sting, the different paint in the beginning, in the ’90s, to where he’s at now and the growth he’s had, and just his stardom and being as popular as he’s [been], and a mega superstar, that’s him. All encompassed.”

On watching Sting wrestle in his 60s: “To watch him still doing it now at his age, on his retirement, not b**ching, not complaining, not politicking, doing his work. He’s a man’s man, and he’s really taken this to the next level, and I really respect him a lot.”

Sting and Darby Allin captured the AEW Tag Team Titles last week on AEW Dynamite, beating Ricky Starks and Big Bill to win the titles. Sting will wrestle his last match alongside Darby Allin at AEW Revolution on March 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.