Dustin Rhodes Announces Next Year Is His Last Year Wrestling

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Dustin Rhodes AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a recent tweet, Premier Streaming Network announced that Dustin Rhodes made a statement at the recent Blizzard Brawl tapings sessions that 2023 will be his final year wrestling. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988 with a career spanning more than 30 years. PSN stated that more details and official announcements will follow as the event is made available. You can find the original announcement post below.

