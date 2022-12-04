Dustin Rhodes Announces Next Year Is His Last Year Wrestling

In a recent tweet, Premier Streaming Network announced that Dustin Rhodes made a statement at the recent Blizzard Brawl tapings sessions that 2023 will be his final year wrestling. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988 with a career spanning more than 30 years. PSN stated that more details and official announcements will follow as the event is made available. You can find the original announcement post below.

.@dustinrhodes has announced at the @BlizzardBrawl tapings that 2023 will be his last year wrestling.

The full announcement and event will be available exclusively on @PremierSN.@BlizzardBrawl #PSN pic.twitter.com/bFIMopEJX3

— Premier Streaming Network (@PremierSN) December 4, 2022