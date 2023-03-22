Dustin Rhodes Is Proud Of Cody’s Work In WWE, Can’t Wait To See His WrestleMania Match

Dustin Rhodes says he is very proud of what his brother Cody has done in WWE since his return, and is excited to see Cody’s match at WrestleMania. Cody is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the PPV, and Dustin talked about his brother’s return to WWE and more on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cody’s return to WWE: “I am super proud of him. I’m so proud of the man he’s become. He’s become very wise for his age. And he’s just –- since AEW and since he went out on his own and you know making a name for himself – he’s flourished [in WWE].”

On Cody’s match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania: “That’s a lot of pressure to have the weight of the WWE Universe on your shoulders. But he will become — hopefully if he wins this match — he will become the first Rhodes to win the big one in WWE and that’s impressive. I’m super proud and I’m here for it. I can’t wait to watch it.”