EC3 Claims AEW Talent Didn’t Want To Listen To William Regal, Brian Pillman Jr Responds

In an interview with SportsKeeda, EC3 claimed that William Regal ‘instantly regretted’ his decision to join AEW and said the talent wasn’t listening to his advice. Brian Pillman Jr responded to the comments, cited by Busted Open Radio’s Justin LaBar.

EC3 said: “He’s too valuable to not be in a developmental system. And I know we can say, ‘Well he’s there mentoring the people in AEW.’ Yeah, the thing is, they’re not listening. Talent doesn’t listen to veterans for the most part. The ones that do are good. The ones that do are knocking him in the back of the head with brass knucks and are the World Champion and the other ones are doing moves all the way from Dynamite to Rampage to Dark and nobody cares. So his value, especially his grooming future generations in NXT…I think he loved it there. I think he was super comfortable. I think he was super proficient. And if people are paid money to actually listen to him, then maybe they’ll actually listen to him. But I don’t think his value was utilized, what he can do within the industry, short of being on screen in AEW because probably…I will tell you. Here’s my little stooge report: he would probably be there for advice and those who asked, he’d give them his heart and his soul and every word they can. But then he’s like, ‘Well nobody’s really asking.’ When he went over to AEW, the word was, he said, ‘I immediately regret this decision, there’s very much a maturity issue here within management.‘”

Pillman replied: “This is not entirely true. There are several of us, myself included, who spent multiple hours before TV working with Regal and learning from him. Should there have been more? Maybe, but he and Danielson always had a solid audience around the ring before TV. I know you said “some”, I just didn’t want the narrative to be that he was just standing there preaching to the air. Some days there would be 10 guys out there soaking it in, some days it would just be me and wheeler and Lee. I didn’t mind when his attention wasn’t spread as thin.”

This is not entirely true. There are several of us, myself included, who spent multiple hours before TV working with Regal and learning from him. Should there have been more? Maybe, but he and Danielson always had a solid audience around the ring before TV. — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) December 5, 2022

I know you said “some”, I just didn’t want the narrative to be that he was just standing there preaching to the air. Some days there would be 10 guys out there soaking it in, some days it would just be me and wheeler and Lee. I didn’t mind when his attention wasn’t spread as thin — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) December 5, 2022