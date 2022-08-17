EC3 on Becoming a ‘Three-Letter Brand,’ How He and Billy Corgan Are Like-Minded

– Wrestler EC3 recently joined the This Is the NWA Weekly podcast to discuss his upcoming NWA debut at the upcoming NWA 74 event. He’ll be facing Mims on the Night 1 card on August 27. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

EC3 on talking about three-letter brands: “I never said I’m not a hypocrite. When I talk about three-letter brands, I actually became one when I was rallying against them. I’m a liar, I’m full of s***. Who cares? The narrative is not controlled, per se, because what I really believe with comments and social media and dopamine hits and quick responses, oftentimes, it’s a vocal minority, to say the least. Who is boldly watching, without their finger on the button commenting, is silent. People that are silent, don’t want to be silent anymore. What I’m realizing in wrestling and in the industry, there is more of us than them.”

His thoughts on Billy Corgan: “Your President [Billy Corgan] and I are very like-minded, we’re both Pisces and we share the same birthday, so we’re both masterminds of creative ingenuity. We also see the landscape of wrestling and how it’s changed and the microcosm of one sect of fans have totally and completely foregone the millions upon millions that watched in years past. Trying to reach out to them and provide them with something of context and substance and character and story.”