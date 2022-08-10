EC3 Will Make NWA Debut At NWA 74

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that EC3 will make his debut for the company at NWA 74 against Mims. The match will happen on night one on August 28 at The Chase in St. Louis. Here’s the updated lineup:

Night One

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

* Burke Invitational for a shot at the NWA Women’s title on Night 2: Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, Madi, More TBD

* Matt Cardona vs. Handpicked Opponent

* EC3 vs. Mims

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie (c) vs. Winner of Burke Invitational

* Street Fight for NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex.

* 10-Team Battle Royale for NWA United States Tag Team Championships: Gold Rushhh, The Now, Miserably Faithful, The Ill Begotten, More TBD