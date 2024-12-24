wrestling / News
EC3 Says Making Rockstar Spud Bleed In London Is One Of The Highlights Of His Life
December 24, 2024 | Posted by
EC3 did an interview with Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, EC3 reflected on making Rockstar Spud bleed during a TNA event in London, England.
“No, that was another thing. Creative minds come together. We do great television. I actually posted it on his birthday. I put him in a little reel. But no, one of the highlights of my life was nearly decapitating my friend in front of his family, making him bleed all over London, England, hanging him upside down and shaving his head. Therefore solidifying my status from midcarder to becoming a top guy where I promptly defeated Kurt Angle for the TNA World Championship cleanly,” said EC3.
