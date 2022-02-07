EC3’s Control Your Narrative Announces Two Live Events

EC3’s Control Your Narrative project has announced two live events next month in Dallas, Texas and Orlando, Florida. Adam Scherr and Killer Kross will also be part of the events. The announcement reads:

Control Your Narrative presents “Awakening: Live”

Orlando, FL 3-5-22 and Dallas, TX 3-31-22

[Orlando, FL]: Control Your Narrative (CYN) has found its “purpose” and is proud to announce “Awakening: Live”, a series of live events featuring combative PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING action and the real stories of those who choose to fight. Headlined by “The Titan” Adam Scherr, ec3, the newly recruited Killer Kross, and other top names in the field of “sports and entertainment,” “CYN Awakening: Live” is a live event under the guise of a “traditional wrestling show” that will be everything but “traditional.” “CYN Awakening: Live” will offer a unique, interactive experience, where fans can not only meet and greet their favorite stars but watch them do what these world-class competitors do best.

FIGHT.

“What started as a fight against myself, grew into an idea. It became a movement, and has now manifested itself into an experience that can change the fans, the performers, and “the industry” says ‘ec3’ (me.)

“Get your tickets now and do not miss this. RISE UP and be the first in leading the charge.” – “The Titan” Adam Scherr

CYN Awakening has announced two FIGHT locations with tickets available NOW via www.controlyournarrative.co

• 3-05-22 Orlando, FL (The Tin Roof at Icon Park)

• 3-31-22 Dallas, TX (Gilley’s at the Southside Music Hall)

CYN Awakening: Live will soon be announcing other names that are bold enough to accept this great challenge. In addition to an immersive fan experience, realistic wrestling action, original cinematography, and music, Awakening: Dallas will include a panel of nostalgic “Legends” who will be making an announcement that can very well change the course of wrestling consumption forever.

There is a door at “CYN: Awakening” but it is not forbidden.

If one wants to enter, all they have to do is “knock.”

CYN Awakening: Live tickets start at the low price point of $25

Orlando – https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/m19048-Control_Your_Narrative/

Dallas – https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/m19059-Control_Your_Narrative/

#ControlYourNarrative is a unique concept in wrestling content distribution. Through their “Free The Narrative” features and now “Awakening: Live” CYN focuses on telling original and personal stories with not only professional wrestling’s biggest names, but also unknown.

CYN is completely independent of any wrestling promotion. Set to an original score, CYN blends professional wrestling, cinema, and harsh reality in what will become the true definition of “creative freedom” for an industry that desperately needs it and any performer that truly seeks it.

To #ControlYourNarrative is to “Tell Your Story.”

At an “awakening” those stories are told.

For tickets, intel, future tour dates, and feature releases sign up for CYN’s email list

WWW.CONTROLYOURNARRATIVE.CO