Eddie Kingston Discusses the Authenticity of His Ring Character

– During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston spoke about the authenticity of his character in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eddie Kingston on how authentic he is with his character: “Well, I feel like who else am I going to be? My character is me when I was 17 years old, so it’s still me just turned up a thousand notches.”

On growing up wanting to be a character like Great Muta or Ultimate Warrior: “All of us wanted to be somewhat like The Great Muta in a way, or face painted like the Ultimate Warrior and The Road Warriors, so we all at one point in time wanted to do something like that.”

At last Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Eddie Kingston defended his AEW Continental Crown Championship against Bryan Danielson in a singles match.