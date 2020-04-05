Edge Says He & Randy Orton Have Been Left Alone Creatively, Says Nobody Is Going To Write A Promo For Him

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Edge discussed how he and Randy Orton have been given total freedom creatively, and that even Paul Heyman has not been involved in their storyline. He noted that nobody is going to write a promo for him and that he wants to tell nuanced stories in the wrestling world. Highlights are below.

On wanting to tell nuanced stories in wrestling: “That’s what I want to try and do in coming back. I want to tell layered, nuanced stories within the world of wrestling. And when that’s done, and when it’s done right, I will wholeheartedly say that it can be as good as any movie, as good as any TV show, as good as any book. You need the right players, you need the right writer, you need a lot of things to come together, but you can also beforehand go into it and put all of those pieces together, and hope, like I said, 95% positive, it will turn out the way you picture it.”

On if Paul Heyman has been involved creatively in creating his storyline with Randy Orton: “We have been left alone. I’ve been doing this for 25 years, Randy’s been doing it for 20. Nobody is going to write a promo for me. That’s all there is to it. I don’t work well that way, and I think everyone understands that. But it took years and years of proving it. So if you try it and you fall flat on your face, well you might not get that chance again. But over the years, I was allowed to fall flat on my face a bunch and were given the freedom to do that then which is amazing. Now I don’t know how much of that freedom is given to new people coming in, I don’t know.”

