Edge Returning for Final Season of Vikings in December

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge (aka Adam Copeland) is set to return to his role of Kjetill Flatnose for the sixth and final season of Vikings. You can check out the full announcement from History Channel below. Edge will appear in the two-hour Season 6 premiere for the show, which debuts on Wednesday, December 4.

TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE AIRS WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 AT 9PM ET/PT

WWE Hall of Famer and superstar Adam “Edge” Copeland reprises his role as “Kjetill Flatnose” (pronounced Shet-til) during the two-hour season six premiere of HISTORY’s hit drama series “Vikings” airing Wednesday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The 20-episode sixth season will air in two parts, beginning with a two-hour premiere followed by eight new episodes airing every Wednesday at 10PM ET/PT on HISTORY. The remaining ten episodes of season six are slated to air in 2020. Copeland will make several appearances across both halves of the sixth season.

Looking to venture into other areas outside of his two-decade-long wrestling career, Copeland (a massive “Vikings” fan) grew out his beard and wore period-appropriate attire to truly embody the historical figure. Fans first meet Copeland’s character in season five. In his opening scene during a battle of brawns, Kjetill is approached by Ubbe (Joran Patrick Smith), one of the sons of the late Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), who questions his return to Kattegat after venturing off with Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) to establish a new simplistic community in Iceland.

The role of Copeland’s character reaches its climax when we see Kjetill transform from a solid family man who tried to remain level-headed in the face of challenges last season to a powerful warrior looking to protect his family and reputation at all costs in the upcoming sixth season. He will embark on a journey back to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling around Floki’s disappearance.

Last season, HISTORY’s first scripted series “Vikings” reached 25.2 million total viewers in Live+7 delivery and is the network’s #1 drama series.