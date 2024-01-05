Effy Weighs In On Booking Mace & Mansoor For Big Gay Brunch 8

Effy is bringing on Mace & Mansoor to work his Big Gay Brunch 8 show later this month, and he recently discussed booking the two WWE alumni. The indie star spoke with Fightful Overbooked’s Indied for a new interview and talked about bringing the two in for the show, which takes place in Tampa on January 27th. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On booking the two for the show: “I’m so excited. People have said, what’s the deal with Mace and Mansoor, are they gay? They are not gay, but the rules of Big Gay Brunch are this: You either need to be an LGBTQ talent on the come up, or you need to be something that the people want to see. I’ve been watching a lot of their Twitch shows, these guys are hilarious. They have the attitude that I want, they have the charisma and uniqueness and talent that I want. They’re coming in to do the work.”

On being excited for the two to appear: “Mansoor goes way back with Dark Sheik, Hoodslam, and that crew. Mace is just one of the funniest dudes I’ve ever seen perform live. Fans are clamoring to see, once they’ve seen them on TV, they want to see Bussy next to Mace and Mansoor and we’re gonna give them what they want. I’m a promoter in the sense of I want to sell tickets to the show and this a match that people want to see. This is one of their first appearances as a team together, and I think they are ready to show the world that they are here to put in the work too. They’re not here just for a short little nostalgic run. Mace and Mansoor want to go out and continue doing weird stuff, wild stuff.”