EFFY Issues Challenge To ‘Clout Vampire’ Jeff Jarrett For The WRLD On GCW

As previously noted, Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at GCW Die 4 This earlier this month, where he broke a guitar over EFFY’s head. EFFY recently took to Twitter with a challenge for Jarrett at The WRLD on GCW on January 23.

Here’s what EFFY had to say:

“I didn’t want to have to address you, Jeff Jarrett, because for one, you’re a clout vampire. You’re here to suck every bit of organic clout out of anybody who’s more over, more talented, younger, or more youthful than you are. It’s what you’ve done your whole career, but you’re also a washed-up 60 year old with a podcast you’re trying to get over, so it’s not really worth my interest or time. I am EFFY and I am bigger than that, and during one of the biggest moments of my career, a defining moment where I was going to enter and become the No. 1 contender, you attacked me from behind. The whole world knows that. Wow, magic. I can take a guitar shot, though, and truly, I don’t give a damn. But when you show up to a show I am not at and when you walk through the door where I am not available and you attack my sister, Allie Katch, after she has one of the biggest matches of her career, the biggest victories of her career, and she’s pouring herself out to the people who want to see her match at Hammerstein Ballroom, who want to see what she’s capable of against Ruby Soho. I’m fired up, Jeff. I’m real fired up.

“So if you want it so bad, let’s do it. Let’s give the people what they want. Let’s give Jeff what they want. Honestly, I don’t know who wants it, but I want it now. I want you and me, Jeff, face-to-face, Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City, Sunday night. I sound stupid right now because while you’re beating up my tag partner, I was wrestling. I was fighting for my life like I do every fucking weekend. But you get to show up where you want, don’t you Jeff? You’re getting what you want, but you’re not getting it easy. I can guarantee, Hammerstein Ballroom, whoever watching, ‘Oh, the corporations.’ I don’t give a damn. You’re getting 100 percent EFFY and you’re getting 100 percent GCW because the leashes are off baby, and when you step into Hammerstein, it may look familiar, Jeff. I know you’ve been there before. That it keeps you itching, doesn’t it? But when you step into Hammerstein this time, it’s my world, and I’m going to take you on the ride of a lifetime. Can’t wait to see you in New York, Jeff. Double F signing out. Double F is FINE.”

You can view EFFY’s tweet below.