Eight-Woman Elimination Match Set For NJPW Battle in the Valley

An eight-woman elimination match has been added to NJPW Battle in the Valley. Anna Jay confirmed on Tuesday that she will team up with Trish Adora, AZM, and Johnnie Robbie against Viva Van, Hanako, Maika, and Mina Shirakawa.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 11th in San Jose, California:

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. KUSHIDA

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs Tomohiro Ishii

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Rocky Romero & YOH

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: El Phantasmo vs. Jeff Cobb

* Strong Survivor Match: Zane Jay vs. Viento

* Elimination Match: Anna Jay, Trish Adora, AZM, & Johnnie Robbie vs. Viva Van, Hanako, Maika, & Mina Shirakawa

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs Hechicero

* Hiromu Takahashi, Mayu Iwatani & Yuka Sakazaki vs. EVIL, SHO & Sumie Sakai

* Fred Rosser & Matt Vandagriff vs. Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste