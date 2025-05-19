wrestling / News

El Desperado To Wrestle For Dragon Gate on June 5

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Gate El Desperado Image Credit: Dragon Gate

El Desperado is set to compete in a tag team match for Dragon Gate on June 5 at their Rainbow Gate event. He will team with Dragon Kid against Shun Skywalker and ISHIN.

