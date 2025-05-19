wrestling / News
El Desperado To Wrestle For Dragon Gate on June 5
El Desperado is set to compete in a tag team match for Dragon Gate on June 5 at their Rainbow Gate event. He will team with Dragon Kid against Shun Skywalker and ISHIN.
▼06.05 #RAINBOWGATE2025 in Tokyo Match Uodate
📅June 5th
📍Korakuen Hall
📺https://t.co/NJ8LwBpuM4
🎟️ https://t.co/gn4ZhBIqwz
🉐Special Tag Team Match
Dragon Kid
El Desperado (#njpw)
vs.
Shun Skywalker
ISHIN#DRAGONGATE pic.twitter.com/YQDZn8OcYz
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) May 19, 2025
