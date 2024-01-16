wrestling / News
Elias Open To Starting Super Band With Xavier Woods, Drew Gulak, Braun Strowman & Boogs
January 16, 2024 | Posted by
During a Highspots Virtual Signing (per Fightful), Elias (now known as Elijah) was asked if he had to form a band, who would he select?
Elias mostly performed as a solo artist in WWE. He named Xavier Woods, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs, and Braun Strowman.
* Lead guitarist: “Rick Boogs”
* Rhythm guitar: “I’m trying to keep it in wrestling. Drew Gulak”
* Bass: “Xavier Woods”
* Lead vocals: “My all-time favorite vocalist is Steven Tyler, for sure. But if we’re sticking with wrestling, who has just got a great voice? No one’s coming to mind…Braun Strowman is a surprisingly great singer. You could probably look up his karaoke or something, he’s great. We used to hang out backstage and sing songs and stuff. It was a good time.”