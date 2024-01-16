Elias Open To Starting Super Band With Xavier Woods, Drew Gulak, Braun Strowman & Boogs

During a Highspots Virtual Signing (per Fightful), Elias (now known as Elijah) was asked if he had to form a band, who would he select?

Elias mostly performed as a solo artist in WWE. He named Xavier Woods, Drew Gulak, Rick Boogs, and Braun Strowman.

* Lead guitarist: “Rick Boogs”

* Rhythm guitar: “I’m trying to keep it in wrestling. Drew Gulak”

* Bass: “Xavier Woods”

* Lead vocals: “My all-time favorite vocalist is Steven Tyler, for sure. But if we’re sticking with wrestling, who has just got a great voice? No one’s coming to mind…Braun Strowman is a surprisingly great singer. You could probably look up his karaoke or something, he’s great. We used to hang out backstage and sing songs and stuff. It was a good time.”