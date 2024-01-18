wrestling / News
Elijah vs. Mike Bailey Set For Wrestling REVOLVER What A Show
Elijah will face Mike Bailey in his first post-WWE match at Wrestling REVOLVER’s What A Show. Wrestling REVOLVER announced on Wednesday that the former Elias will battle Bailey at their February 17th show in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Eiljah was announced at the start of his month as making his debut for the REVOLVER at the show. This will be his first match since he was released by WWE back in September.
