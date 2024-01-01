wrestling / News
Elijah Set To Make Wrestling REVOLVER Debut Next Month
The former Elias is set to make his debut for Wrestling REVOLVER in February. Wrestling REVOLVER announced on Monday that Elias, who is now going by Elijah, will compete at Wrestling REVOLVER Whatashow in Grand Prairie, Texas, on February 17th.
The match is Elijah’s first announced in-ring appearance since he was released by WWE back in September. Elijah is also set to compete for IWC Wresting at Reloaded 10.0 on February 24th.
[BREAKING]
The DEBUT of ELIJAH!
Signed for 2/17#RevolverWHAT@TheEpicGP – Grand Prairie, TX
LIVE on @FiteTV+
PLUS:
Lio Rush Vs. Chris Bey
GYV Vs. MonsterSauce
Masha Vs. Marina Shafir
Callihan
Speedball
Palmer
+ more! pic.twitter.com/ToOl2Lxo6V
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 1, 2024
BREAKING: @IAmEliasWWE returns HOME to IWC on February 24th! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV or get tickets now at https://t.co/BPw6ixACsi
*Meet and greet prior to the event* pic.twitter.com/hGg4mRn91W
— IWC Wrestling (@IWCwrestling) January 1, 2024
