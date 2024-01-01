wrestling / News

Elijah Set To Make Wrestling REVOLVER Debut Next Month

The former Elias is set to make his debut for Wrestling REVOLVER in February. Wrestling REVOLVER announced on Monday that Elias, who is now going by Elijah, will compete at Wrestling REVOLVER Whatashow in Grand Prairie, Texas, on February 17th.

The match is Elijah’s first announced in-ring appearance since he was released by WWE back in September. Elijah is also set to compete for IWC Wresting at Reloaded 10.0 on February 24th.

