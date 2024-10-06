– As previously reported, in a shocking turn of events, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has turned on Cody Rhodes. In a video that has gone viral and surfaced on social media, Kevin Owens was seen by fans talking with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes following tonight’s WWE Bad Blood. The situation then soon escalated with Owens attacking the exhausted Cody and beating him down. PWInsider has additional details on the post-show angle.

PWInsider reports that WWE intentionally executed the angle between Owens and Cody in full view of the fans outside of Rhodes’ tour bus. The idea was to reportedly create a viral moment on the internet, since fans would record the moment and then share it on social media.

You can view another angle of the post-show incident below. Rhodes previously defended his title against Owens in a winning effort earlier in August at WWE Bash in Berlin.