Kevin Owens Attacks Cody Rhodes Backstage After WWE Bad Blood

It seems that Kevin Owens has had enough of Cody Rhodes after the WWE Champion teamed up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. A video was posted online, with footage shot by a fan, featuring Owens attacking Rhodes in the parking lot. It’s unclear what was said, but it shows Owens poking Rhodes before hitting him. Officials eventually came in and broke things up.

