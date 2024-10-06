wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Attacks Cody Rhodes Backstage After WWE Bad Blood

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes 9-20-24 Image Credit: WWE

It seems that Kevin Owens has had enough of Cody Rhodes after the WWE Champion teamed up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. A video was posted online, with footage shot by a fan, featuring Owens attacking Rhodes in the parking lot. It’s unclear what was said, but it shows Owens poking Rhodes before hitting him. Officials eventually came in and broke things up.

