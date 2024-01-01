wrestling / News

Elias Reveals His New Ring Name

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Elias WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Elias was one of several WWE talents released back in September and became a free agent last month. In a post on Twitter, he revealed that his new ring name will be Elijah.

No word on the status of Ezekiel.

