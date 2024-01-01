wrestling / News
Elias Reveals His New Ring Name
Elias was one of several WWE talents released back in September and became a free agent last month. In a post on Twitter, he revealed that his new ring name will be Elijah.
No word on the status of Ezekiel.
Hello… I am ELIJAH pic.twitter.com/2oDFDUkKEz
— ELIJAH (@IAmEliasWWE) January 1, 2024
