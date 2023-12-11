wrestling / News

Several Released WWE Talents Will Become Free Agents Next Week

December 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that multiple former WWE wrestlers will become free agents next week, after they were released back in September. They will be free to work anywhere starting December 21. The list includes:

* Mustafa Ali
* Aliyah
* Shelton Benjamin
* Rick Boogs
* Dana Brooke
* Dabbo-Kato
* Elias
* Quincy Elliot.
* Yulissa Leon
* Mace
* Mansoor
* Riddick Moss
* Matt Riddle
* Shanky
* Top Dolla
* Dolph Ziggler

