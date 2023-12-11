wrestling / News
Several Released WWE Talents Will Become Free Agents Next Week
December 11, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that multiple former WWE wrestlers will become free agents next week, after they were released back in September. They will be free to work anywhere starting December 21. The list includes:
* Mustafa Ali
* Aliyah
* Shelton Benjamin
* Rick Boogs
* Dana Brooke
* Dabbo-Kato
* Elias
* Quincy Elliot.
* Yulissa Leon
* Mace
* Mansoor
* Riddick Moss
* Matt Riddle
* Shanky
* Top Dolla
* Dolph Ziggler
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton on How Triple H Understands the Importance of Family Time, Getting Time Off
- Tiffany Stratton, Xia Li, Tegan Nox Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ace Steel On The Aftermath of All Out Brawl, CM Punk’s WWE Return
- Seth Rollins Doesn’t Believe CM Punk Will Have Same Issues In WWE He Did In AEW