wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT TV Tapings at Performance Center Fan Sign-Ups Open, the Best Returns at Bad Blood

October 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT CW Image Credit: WWE

– Fan sign-ups to attend the WWE NXT TV tapings on October 15 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are now available RIGHT HERE. This will be the first set for NXT TV tapings at the Performance Center following the show’s move to The CW.

– WWE showcased the best returns at Saturday’s Bad Blood premium live event, including The Rock, and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, WWE Bad Blood, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading