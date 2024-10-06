– During the post-show press conference for tonight’s WWE Bad Blood, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson making an epic WWE return tonight at Bad Blood to close out the premium live event. What’s next for The Rock remains to be seen, and Triple H spoke about the former WWE Champion’s future with the company during the press conference. Below are some highlights from the presser:

Triple H on how The Rock comes and goes to WWE as he pleases: “I think the key word was, as he pleases, right? The Rock is The Rock. He’s going to be able to do — you saw that last time. The Final Boss was here. Whether we were on the air, off the air, still rolling cameras, not rolling cameras, he does what he wants to do when he wants to do it. That’s the cool thing about being the Final Boss I think. He’s The Rock. He can do what he wants to do.”

On where he goes from here: “For me, it’s cool to have that. Having The Rock in your quiver is pretty cool, right? Again, embarrassment of riches. We have so much stuff, when you have a moment like that with The Rock, it’s wonderful to see. Where does he go from here? It could go anywhere. That’s the beauty of it. When we get done tonight, you tell all the epic stories that lead you in one place. Then you go, ‘But now what?’ I don’t know where it goes. That’s where we want everyone to be.”

