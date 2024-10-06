– The Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix. The series documents former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his many relationships, including top WWE Superstars over the years, who reveal how they view McMahon like a father figure. Many WWE veterans spoke positively about their relationships with McMahon. Meanwhile, McMahon himself spoke about being the “patriarch” of a broader family in WWE (via Fightful).

Speaking on viewing himself as a patriarch of the WWE family, McMahon commented, “We have a family. Not the McMahon family. We have a much broader family. In terms of a family-type thing, I’m the patriarch.” Triple H, a former WWE Superstar who is now WWE’s Chief Creative Officer and married to Vince’s daughter Stephanie, said during the docuseries, “You hear people say this a lot in our business about Vince; ‘He was almost like a father to me.'”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker called Vince McMahon a father figure to him, stating, “He’s had the role of a father figure in my life. I’d honestly take a bullet for that man.” WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also commented, “Our relationship, he was like a father figure to me.” John Cena also stated on McMahon, “I have a fatherly, a father-son relationship with Vince.”

The complete Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix.